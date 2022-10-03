Fare hike begins

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drivers implement fare increase Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2022 01:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A driver shows a certification allowing drivers to charge higher fares at a modern jeepney terminal along Leon Guinto Street in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (approved a P1 fare increase for traditional and modern jeepneys, pushing the minimum fare to P12 and P14 respectively starting October 3. Read More: Fare increase fare hike public utility vehicles modern jeepney LTFRB /sports/10/03/22/kai-scores-11-in-adelaides-upset-over-phoenix-suns/life/10/03/22/look-mimiyuuuh-gets-his-first-ever-tattoo/entertainment/10/03/22/look-aubrey-miles-troy-montero-honeymoon-in-europe/news/10/03/22/pia-cayetano-seeks-clarity-on-depeds-confidential-funds/sports/10/03/22/akari-debuts-vs-cignal-hd-as-pvl-unveils-schedule