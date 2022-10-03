Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Drivers implement fare increase

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 01:19 PM

Fare hike begins

A driver shows a certification allowing drivers to charge higher fares at a modern jeepney terminal along Leon Guinto Street in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (approved a P1 fare increase for traditional and modern jeepneys, pushing the minimum fare to P12 and P14 respectively starting October 3.

Read More:  Fare increase   fare hike   public utility vehicles   modern jeepney   LTFRB  