Fare hike begins

Drivers implement fare increase

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A driver shows a certification allowing drivers to charge higher fares at a modern jeepney terminal along Leon Guinto Street in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (approved a P1 fare increase for traditional and modern jeepneys, pushing the minimum fare to P12 and P14 respectively starting October 3.