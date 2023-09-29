MULTIMEDIA

Chinese naval militia ship patrolling PH territory

Ted Aljibe, AFP

This photo taken on Thursday shows an aerial view of a Chinese naval militia vessel (L) on patrol near the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal, as a Philippine fishing boat (top R) is seen anchored nearby during a maritime surveillance flight by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) over the disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard vowed September 29 to "do whatever it takes" to remove any more floating barriers installed by China at the disputed reef in the South China Sea.

The remarks came after an aerial inspection of Scarborough Shoal on September 28 confirmed a 300-meter-long barrier that ignited the latest diplomatic row between Beijing and Manila had been taken away.