MULTIMEDIA

PCG removes floating barriers at Bajo De Masinloc

Philippine Coast Guard handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard removes the hazardous floating barrier installed by the Chinese Coast Guard at the southeast entrance of Bajo De Masinloc (BDM) on Monday, following instruction from President Ferdinand Marcos thru National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), Sec. Eduardo Año.

The barrier, according to PCG, posed a hazard to navigation, a clear violation of international law. It also hinders the conduct of fishing and livelihood activities of Filipino fisherfolk in Bajo De Masinloc, which is an integral part of the Philippine national territory. The 2016 Arbitral Award has affirmed that Bajo De Masinloc is the traditional fishing ground of Filipino fishermen.