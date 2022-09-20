Home  >  News

Marcos rings the bell at NYSE

Office of the Press Secretary

Posted at Sep 20 2022 10:06 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr rings the ceremonial closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Marcos delivered a statement at the NYSE forum, higlighting investment opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in IT-BPM, medical products and devices, electric vehicles and batteries, agribusiness, and telecommunications infrastructure and services.

