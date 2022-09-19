Home  >  News

Leni's Museo ng Pag-asa in Quezon City is inaugurated

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 10:17 PM

Former vice-president Leni Robredo (center) joins guests during the ribbon cutting and private viewing of the Museo ng Pag-asa in Barangay Lourdes in Quezon City on Monday, a day before it formally opens. The museum houses paraphernalia, gifts and creative works that were given by supporters during the 2022 election campaign of Robredo for the presidential post. 

