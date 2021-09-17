Environmental groups cleanup Manila Bay

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental groups clean up Manila Bay on eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Earth Island Institute of the Philippines and the Nilad Metro Manila Environmental Network conduct a clean-up drive at the Las Pinas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) at the Manila Bay on Friday, a day before International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day. The ICC Day, one of the world's largest volunteer efforts in the preservation and protection of waterways, is celebrated every third Saturday of September and aims to bring attention to issues concerning marine litter.