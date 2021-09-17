Environmental groups cleanup Manila Bay

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmental groups clean up Manila Bay on eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 17 2021 03:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Earth Island Institute of the Philippines and the Nilad Metro Manila Environmental Network conduct a clean-up drive at the Las Pinas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) at the Manila Bay on Friday, a day before International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day. The ICC Day, one of the world's largest volunteer efforts in the preservation and protection of waterways, is celebrated every third Saturday of September and aims to bring attention to issues concerning marine litter. Read More: International Coastal Cleanup Day Manila Bay cleanup Las Pinas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area Earth Island Institute of the Philippines Nilad Metro Manila Environmental Network /entertainment/09/17/21/benben-mayonnaise-lead-call-of-duty-match-among-bands/news/09/17/21/text-shows-pharmallys-advance-delivery-of-2-million-more-masks-hontiveros/news/09/17/21/japan-info-exchange-with-ph-matters-of-diplomacy/news/09/17/21/philippines-logs-20336-more-covid-19-cases/entertainment/09/17/21/lil-nas-x-inspires-queer-ideas-in-debut-album-montero