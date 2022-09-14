MULTIMEDIA

Indigenous people oppose dam project in Apayao

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cariaga Palat, a local Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of their poblacion, speaks during a press briefing at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon CIty on Wednesday. The group is seeking the CHR's help for the construction of a dam in their area to be stopped. The Isnag indigenous people of Kabugao and Pudtol, Apayao repeatedly expressed their opposition to the dam project of Pan Pacific Renewable Power Phils. Corp., saying it will severely affect Apayao, which is one of the remaining key biodiversity areas (KBA) of the country, flood upstream areas, displace the people who have called it home for generations, and destroy their way of life.