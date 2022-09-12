Home  >  News

NGCP: Power interruption possible in Luzon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 04:08 PM

Luzon power grid on yellow, red alert

Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines advised of possible power interruptions in Luzon during the day due to “forced outage” of seven power plants and “derated capacities” of three others, which depleted the Luzon grid by 3,627 megawatts.

