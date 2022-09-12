Home > News MULTIMEDIA NGCP: Power interruption possible in Luzon Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 12 2022 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines advised of possible power interruptions in Luzon during the day due to “forced outage” of seven power plants and “derated capacities” of three others, which depleted the Luzon grid by 3,627 megawatts. Expect power interruptions as Luzon power grid on yellow, red alert Read More: National Grid Corporation of the Philippines yellow alert red alert power interruption Luzon NGCP power supply line men electricity power energy /sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season/business/09/15/22/8th-philippine-international-motor-show-opens/overseas/09/15/22/skorea-police-arrest-woman-over-dead-children-in-suitcases/news/09/15/22/deped-hotline-receives-less-than-20-reports-of-abuse/news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf