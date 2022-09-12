Luzon power grid on yellow, red alert

MULTIMEDIA

NGCP: Power interruption possible in Luzon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines advised of possible power interruptions in Luzon during the day due to “forced outage” of seven power plants and “derated capacities” of three others, which depleted the Luzon grid by 3,627 megawatts.