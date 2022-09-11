Cleaning up the Manila Dolomite Beach

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA workers clean up Manila Dolomite Beach Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2022 01:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel collect garbage strewn along the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach in Manila on Sunday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under new leadership is set to review the environmental and social impact of the dolomite placement done under the previous administration, as assured during the DENR's 2023 budget hearing in Congress. Read More: Manila Bay Dolomite Beach trash marine pollution MMDA DENR plastic pollution /news/09/11/22/davao-city-to-keep-mandatory-mask-rule-until-december/business/09/11/22/after-pandemic-hiatus-detroit-auto-show-reboots-itself/entertainment/09/11/22/trailer-for-kim-chiu-xian-lims-reunion-movie-always-unveiled/sports/09/11/22/cone-expects-ginebra-to-be-a-team-to-reckon-with-in-commissioners-cup/news/09/11/22/kaso-ng-covid-19-sa-ncr-muling-tumataas-octa