Students push for free education

Students protest amendments to free education law

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Students hold a candle lighting protest action in front of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital along Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. The group raised concerns on the alleged railroading of the bill that seeks to make the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory, as well as the proposed amendments to limit the free education law.