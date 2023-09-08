Students push for free education

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Students protest amendments to free education law Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 07:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students hold a candle lighting protest action in front of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital along Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. The group raised concerns on the alleged railroading of the bill that seeks to make the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory, as well as the proposed amendments to limit the free education law. Read More: ROTC UP Manila tertiary education universal access to tertiary education free education /news/09/08/23/doh-says-normal-to-lose-medicines-due-to-shelf-life/sports/09/08/23/fil-am-levi-jung-ruivivar-to-bolster-ph-gymnastics/news/09/08/23/bucor-eyes-moving-inmates-to-penal-farms/video/business/09/08/23/singil-sa-meralco-tataas-sa-september-billing/video/life/09/08/23/kilalanin-estudyanteng-nakiusap-ma-reconsider-magna-cum-laude-na-ngayon