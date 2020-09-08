MULTIMEDIA

MMDA leads Manila Bay cleanup

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) clean up trash and debris that washed up along the shores of the Manila Bay on Tuesday. Rehabilitation continues at the bay, including the controversial laying of crushed dolomite on a part of the coast to give the area a white sand beach look. The project has drawn criticism, with concerns over possible health hazards that the crushed dolomite might cause, and the use of millions in public funds on a beautification project as the country continued to be gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.