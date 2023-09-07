MULTIMEDIA
MMDA monitors Katipunan traffic
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 07 2023 11:47 AM
Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers direct the flow of motorists along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The inspection aimed to monitor the traffic situation along Katipunan Avenue and formulate possible measures to ease vehicular flow, especially during rush hours.
