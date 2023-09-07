MMDA monitors Katipunan traffic

Home  >  News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 11:47 AM

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers direct the flow of motorists along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The inspection aimed to monitor the traffic situation along Katipunan Avenue and formulate possible measures to ease vehicular flow, especially during rush hours. 

