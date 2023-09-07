MULTIMEDIA

MMDA monitors Katipunan traffic

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers direct the flow of motorists along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The inspection aimed to monitor the traffic situation along Katipunan Avenue and formulate possible measures to ease vehicular flow, especially during rush hours.