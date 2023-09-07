Home > News MULTIMEDIA DMW shuts down alleged illegal recruitment agency Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2023 01:36 PM | Updated as of Sep 07 2023 01:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia issues a closure order against RTM Maritime Consultancy Services in Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Paranaque City Thursday. The agency allegedly posed as a consulting company for various shipping lines and illegally asked applicants for placement fees despite the absence of a proper license or authority to lawfully engage in the recruitment of workers according to the DMW officials. Read More: Department of Migrant Workers RTM Maritime Consultancy Services sea-based workers illegal recruitment /news/09/07/23/individuals-who-enter-false-details-in-sim-registration-may-go-to-jail-ntc/news/09/07/23/half-of-local-roads-nationwide-unpaved-lawmaker/news/09/07/23/pasugalan-sa-salon-sinalakay-11-chinese-2-pinoy-tiklo/video/news/09/07/23/govt-urged-to-adopt-policies-vs-confidential-funds-misuse/life/09/07/23/watch-a-glimpse-of-michelle-dees-pasarela-training