DMW shuts down alleged illegal recruitment agency

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia issues a closure order against RTM Maritime Consultancy Services in Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Paranaque City Thursday. The agency allegedly posed as a consulting company for various shipping lines and illegally asked applicants for placement fees despite the absence of a proper license or authority to lawfully engage in the recruitment of workers according to the DMW officials.