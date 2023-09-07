Home  >  News

DMW shuts down alleged illegal recruitment agency

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 01:36 PM | Updated as of Sep 07 2023 01:51 PM

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia issues a closure order against RTM Maritime Consultancy Services in Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Paranaque City Thursday. The agency allegedly posed as a consulting company for various shipping lines and illegally asked applicants for placement fees despite the absence of a proper license or authority to lawfully engage in the recruitment of workers according to the DMW officials.

