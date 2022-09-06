PH Navy’s new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC)

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Navy commissions two new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 06 2022 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Naval Chief Chaplain Col. Rene Tambago sprinkles holy water during a Christening and Commissioning ceremony of two brand new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) at the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The two patrol gunboats equipped with short-range missiles are named after Medal for Valor recipients, Private First Class Nestor F. Acero and First Lieutenant Lolinato G. To-ong, both Philippine Marine Corps heroes who were killed in action. Read More: PH Navy fast attack interdiction craft patrol gunboats Navy Philippine Navy FAIC naval assets naval ships naval boats Philippine military Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP /life/09/06/22/online-grocery-store-purego-rebranded-as-rappit/business/09/06/22/how-are-college-students-coping-with-inflation/news/09/06/22/pdea-awards-nearly-p10-m-to-confidential-informants/news/09/06/22/suplay-ng-kuryente-sa-bansa-sapat-hanggang-disyembre/life/09/06/22/ccp-marks-53rd-year-with-one-night-musical-spectacle