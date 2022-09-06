PH Navy’s new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC)

MULTIMEDIA

PH Navy commissions two new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC)

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Naval Chief Chaplain Col. Rene Tambago sprinkles holy water during a Christening and Commissioning ceremony of two brand new fast attack interdiction craft (FAIC) at the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The two patrol gunboats equipped with short-range missiles are named after Medal for Valor recipients, Private First Class Nestor F. Acero and First Lieutenant Lolinato G. To-ong, both Philippine Marine Corps heroes who were killed in action.