Off-duty cop gunned down in QC

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Laila Baharan, 47, weeps as she looks at her husband’s belongings after he was gunned down along Tandang Sora Avenue in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City on Saturday morning. According to the family, 53-year-old Police Lt. Samad Baharan was off duty and was supposed to go to the market when he was gunned down by two men riding a motorcycle.