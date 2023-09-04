MULTIMEDIA
Call for justice for Binangonan boat tragedy victims
Friends and kin of the victims of the Binangonan boat mishap light candles and offer flowers at the Pritil Fish port in Binangonan, Rizal, on Sept. 4 Monday, to commemorate the 40th day of the tragedy. They called for justice and accountability from the Philippine Coast Guard over the July 27 incident, which claimed 27 lives.
