Floods hit parts of Metro Manila

Typhoon Henry trough, habagat bring floods to Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians cross a flooded portion of Quirino Avenue in Manila on Saturday. State weather bureau PAGASA said Typhoon Henry maintained its strength as it moved east of Taiwan and will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing monsoon rains over Luzon.