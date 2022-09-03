Floods hit parts of Metro Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Henry trough, habagat bring floods to Metro Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2022 08:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians cross a flooded portion of Quirino Avenue in Manila on Saturday. State weather bureau PAGASA said Typhoon Henry maintained its strength as it moved east of Taiwan and will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing monsoon rains over Luzon. Flooding hits parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy rains Read More: rain Manila Metro Manila habagat Henry Henry PH Bagyo 2022 2022 bagyo flood baha weather patrol bagyo 2022 flooding PAGASA /news/09/03/22/floods-swamp-parts-of-manila/news/09/03/22/philippines-logs-2812-new-covid-cases-52-deaths/sports/09/03/22/mpl-season-10-bren-sends-nexplay-to-4-game-losing-skid/sports/09/03/22/why-yeng-guiao-left-nlex/entertainment/09/03/22/vicki-belo-hayden-kho-mark-5th-wedding-anniversary