Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Henry trough, habagat bring floods to Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2022 08:03 PM

Floods hit parts of Metro Manila

Pedestrians cross a flooded portion of Quirino Avenue in Manila on Saturday. State weather bureau PAGASA said Typhoon Henry maintained its strength as it moved east of Taiwan and will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing monsoon rains over Luzon. 

Read More:  rain   Manila   Metro Manila   habagat   Henry   Henry PH   Bagyo 2022   2022 bagyo   flood   baha   weather patrol   bagyo 2022   flooding   PAGASA  