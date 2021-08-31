RITM health workers hold protest, noise barrage

Home > News MULTIMEDIA RITM health workers hold protest, call for release of COVID-19 benefits Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 31 2021 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers hold a protest and noise barrage during their lunch break at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa on Tuesday criticizing the Department of Health and the Duterte administration for the non-release of COVID-19 benefits. The protest comes a day before the scheduled mass action by members of the Alliance of Health Workers and other employees’ unions as they call on the government to release COVID-19 incentives. Health workers won't stop protests until they receive benefits: group Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 health workers health workers protest protest RITM Research Institute for Tropical Medicine noise barrage COVID-19 benefits COVID-19 incentives health workers benefits /entertainment/09/01/21/kathryn-daniel-start-work-on-new-series/entertainment/09/01/21/meryll-pens-joem-short-birthday-greeting/news/09/01/21/mayor-ng-general-luna-quezon-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/09/01/21/cybersex-den-sinalakay-sa-quezon-city-16-arestado/entertainment/09/01/21/uwi-na-celebrities-mourn-death-of-mahal