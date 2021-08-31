RITM health workers hold protest, noise barrage

MULTIMEDIA

RITM health workers hold protest, call for release of COVID-19 benefits

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers hold a protest and noise barrage during their lunch break at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa on Tuesday criticizing the Department of Health and the Duterte administration for the non-release of COVID-19 benefits. The protest comes a day before the scheduled mass action by members of the Alliance of Health Workers and other employees’ unions as they call on the government to release COVID-19 incentives.