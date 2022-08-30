MULTIMEDIA

Kin renew call to resurface the disappeared

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Relatives hold photos of their missing kin during the commemoration of the International Day of the Disappeared at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group renewed their call to resurface the 1,900 desaparecidos during the dictatorial rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. until the Duterte administration, and decried the abduction of two women’s rights advocates Elgene Mungcal and Maria Elena Pampoza from Tarlac last July, the first reported case of enforced disappearance under the current administration.