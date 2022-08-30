Home > News MULTIMEDIA Kin renew call to resurface the disappeared Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2022 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Relatives hold photos of their missing kin during the commemoration of the International Day of the Disappeared at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group renewed their call to resurface the 1,900 desaparecidos during the dictatorial rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. until the Duterte administration, and decried the abduction of two women’s rights advocates Elgene Mungcal and Maria Elena Pampoza from Tarlac last July, the first reported case of enforced disappearance under the current administration. Families of ‘desaparecidos’ urge Marcos Jr. to stop enforced disappearances Read More: International Day of the Disappeared desaparecidos Bantayog ng mga Bayani enforced disappearances International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances human rights /sports/08/30/22/12-teams-to-compete-in-2nd-season-of-pba-3x3/news/08/30/22/ex-pres-ramos-receives-final-tribute-from-afp/business/08/30/22/indonesias-most-trusted-company-hails-from-ph/sports/08/30/22/castro-hails-fajardos-bpc-award-nabalik-ang-dating-laro/overseas/08/30/22/china-imposes-covid-19-lockdowns-for-millions