Susan Ople laid to rest

Family and friends bid goodbye to Susan Ople
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 29 2023 06:11 PM

Friends and family of the late Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople bid their last goodbye during her committal at Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Tuesday. The ashes of Ople will remain at her daughter's residence for 40 days before being interred in the Christ the King Columbarium in Quezon City.