Marawi hero remembered on National Heroes' Day

Jonathan L. Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A soldier pays tribute to his former XO, Capt. Rommel Sandoval, who was a Medal of Valor awardee for his service during the Marawi siege, on the occasion of National Heroes' Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. Sandoval was killed in action after rescuing all of his men wounded in a firefight during the siege.