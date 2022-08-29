Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marawi hero remembered on National Heroes' Day

Jonathan L. Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 07:24 PM

Marawi hero remembered on National Heroes' Day

A soldier pays tribute to his former XO, Capt. Rommel Sandoval, who was a Medal of Valor awardee for his service during the Marawi siege, on the occasion of National Heroes' Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. Sandoval was killed in action after rescuing all of his men wounded in a firefight during the siege.

Read More:  National Heroes' Day   hero   bayani   Capt. Rommel Sandoval   Marawi siege   soldier  