UP-PGH inaugurates state-of-the-art isolation facility

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 01:27 PM

State-of-the-art isolation facility at UP-PGH

A priest blesses the newly constructed state-of-the-art isolation facility at the Philippine General Hospital during its launch on Thursday. The 570-squate-meter isolation facility has 44 beds for severe COVID-19 victims and is equipped with negative pressure alarm system that prevents cross contamination. 

