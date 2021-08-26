State-of-the-art isolation facility at UP-PGH

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP-PGH inaugurates state-of-the-art isolation facility ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2021 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A priest blesses the newly constructed state-of-the-art isolation facility at the Philippine General Hospital during its launch on Thursday. The 570-squate-meter isolation facility has 44 beds for severe COVID-19 victims and is equipped with negative pressure alarm system that prevents cross contamination. Read More: COVID19- UP-PGH isolation facility Philippine General Hospital /news/08/26/21/over-200-stranded-passengers-allowed-to-sail-to-masbate/overseas/08/26/21/japan-halts-use-of-163-million-moderna-vaccine-doses/video/business/08/26/21/remittances-still-a-billion-dollar-industry-despite-covid/video/news/08/26/21/kuha-mo/news/08/26/21/philippines-may-do-away-with-broad-lockdowns-dilg-exec