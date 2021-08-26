State-of-the-art isolation facility at UP-PGH

MULTIMEDIA

UP-PGH inaugurates state-of-the-art isolation facility

ABS-CBN News

A priest blesses the newly constructed state-of-the-art isolation facility at the Philippine General Hospital during its launch on Thursday. The 570-squate-meter isolation facility has 44 beds for severe COVID-19 victims and is equipped with negative pressure alarm system that prevents cross contamination.