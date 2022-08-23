Ilagan City prepares for Florita

MULTIMEDIA
Taking precaution in Isabela as Florita makes landfall
Villamor Visaya, AFP
Posted at Aug 23 2022 03:31 PM
A normally busy street is deserted in Ilagan City, Isabela province on Tuesday, as residents stayed indoors ahead of the landfall of severe tropical storm Florita. The storm hit land in the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m., according to weather bureau PAGASA.
