Ilagan City prepares for Florita

MULTIMEDIA

Taking precaution in Isabela as Florita makes landfall

Villamor Visaya, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A normally busy street is deserted in Ilagan City, Isabela province on Tuesday, as residents stayed indoors ahead of the landfall of severe tropical storm Florita. The storm hit land in the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m., according to weather bureau PAGASA.