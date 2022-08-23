Home  >  News

Taking precaution in Isabela as Florita makes landfall

Villamor Visaya, AFP

Posted at Aug 23 2022 03:31 PM

Ilagan City prepares for Florita

A normally busy street is deserted in Ilagan City, Isabela province on Tuesday, as residents stayed indoors ahead of the landfall of severe tropical storm Florita. The storm hit land in the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m., according to weather bureau PAGASA.

