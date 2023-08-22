Home  >  News

Gabriela calls for suspension of fuel excise tax

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:10 AM

Members of women’s group Gabriela hold a noise barrage in front of a gas station in Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The group called on the government to suspend VAT and fuel excise taxes to reduce the effect of oil price increases on the rising prices of basic commodities. 

