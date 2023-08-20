Remembering Ninoy

MULTIMEDIA

Pro-democracy groups commemorate Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Supporters of the late Senator Ninoy Aquino gather at Ayala corner Paseo de Roxas in Makati City on Sunday, to commemorate his 40th death anniversary. Pro-democracy groups led by Tindig Pilipinas and Akbayan Party held a commemorative action a day before Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary to call on the public to fight any attempt to distort the truth and intensify efforts to prevent disinformation to safeguard the country’s democracy.