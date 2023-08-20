Remembering Ninoy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pro-democracy groups commemorate Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 20 2023 01:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of the late Senator Ninoy Aquino gather at Ayala corner Paseo de Roxas in Makati City on Sunday, to commemorate his 40th death anniversary. Pro-democracy groups led by Tindig Pilipinas and Akbayan Party held a commemorative action a day before Ninoy’s 40th death anniversary to call on the public to fight any attempt to distort the truth and intensify efforts to prevent disinformation to safeguard the country’s democracy. Ninoy Aquino remembered ahead of 40th death anniversary Read More: Benigno Aquino Jr Ninoy Aquino assassination 40th death anniversary