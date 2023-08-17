MULTIMEDIA

DTI checks SRP of school supplies

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual leads the Joint Monitoring group in the enforcement of the suggested retail price of school supplies in Divisoria on Thursday. The Department of Education recently set the School Year 2023-2024 for August 29 even as various stakeholders and lawmakers called for the reimplementation of the old school calendar that was in force before the COVID-19 pandemic.