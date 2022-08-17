Home  >  News

Bongbong, Sandro receive booster shots vs COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2022 04:02 PM | Updated as of Aug 17 2022 08:17 PM

Marcos Jr. receives 2nd COVID booster

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos receive their 2nd and 1st booster shots, respectively, of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during the launch of the Department of Health’s “PinasLakas” vaccine campaign in SM Manila on Wednesday. The booster shot of the President, who has contracted COVID-19 twice, was administered by DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, while the younger Marcos received his from Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña. 

