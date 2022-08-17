Marcos Jr. receives 2nd COVID booster

MULTIMEDIA

Bongbong, Sandro receive booster shots vs COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos receive their 2nd and 1st booster shots, respectively, of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during the launch of the Department of Health’s “PinasLakas” vaccine campaign in SM Manila on Wednesday. The booster shot of the President, who has contracted COVID-19 twice, was administered by DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, while the younger Marcos received his from Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña.