MULTIMEDIA

Drone shot of a deserted street in Quezon City

Adrian Portugal, Reuters

An aerial photograph shows minimal traffic in a main thoroughfare in Quezon City on Monday, the third day of a two-week lockdown in the capital region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The government reimposed the strictest 'enhanced community quarantine' (ECQ) classification to arrest the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.