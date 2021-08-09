Home  >  News

Adrian Portugal, Reuters

Posted at Aug 09 2021 06:42 PM | Updated as of Aug 09 2021 08:07 PM

Drone shot of a deserted street in Quezon City

An aerial photograph shows minimal traffic in a main thoroughfare in Quezon City on Monday, the third day of a two-week lockdown in the capital region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The government reimposed the strictest 'enhanced community quarantine' (ECQ) classification to arrest the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

