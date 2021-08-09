Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drone shot of a deserted street in Quezon City Adrian Portugal, Reuters Posted at Aug 09 2021 06:42 PM | Updated as of Aug 09 2021 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An aerial photograph shows minimal traffic in a main thoroughfare in Quezon City on Monday, the third day of a two-week lockdown in the capital region amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The government reimposed the strictest 'enhanced community quarantine' (ECQ) classification to arrest the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant. Philippines lists 8,900 new COVID-19 cases Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 ECQ quarantine lockdown traffic aerial shot Quezon City /entertainment/08/10/21/bgyo-teases-comeback-release/overseas/08/10/21/us-covid-cases-hospitalizations-rise-to-6-month-high/news/08/10/21/duterte-disorganized-city-cant-distribute-ayuda/sports/08/10/21/paalam-petecio-at-marcial-naka-quarantine-na/life/08/09/21/math-olympiad-medalists-share-challenges-of-competing-virtually