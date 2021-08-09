Philippines lists 8,900 new COVID-19 cases

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Monday listed 8,900 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of people in the country who have contracted the disease to 1,667,714.

Active cases stood at 78,480, or 4.7 percent of the total recorded infections. Almost all, or 96.1 percent are mild and asymptomatic.

"The number of active cases is the highest since April 24," ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

"The 21.3 percent positivity rate is the highest since April 10," he added.

The day's number of additional COVID-19 cases is the lowest in 4 days, or since Aug. 5, when the DOH logged 8,127 new cases, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said.

Meanwhile, those who recovered from the disease increased by 7,937 to 1,560,106, while the COVID-19 death toll rose by six to 29,128, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.



"This is the first time in more than 4 months that the number of fatalities announced is in the single digits," ABS-CBN's IRG said.

In its statement, the DOH noted that "4 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation."

"All labs were operational on August 7, 2021 and all labs were able to submit their data to their COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS)," it added.

The new data comes as the Philippines' risk classification again climbed to high from moderate after the growth rate of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 42 percent in the past two weeks.

"Nationally, our case classification is now at high-risk," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press briefing earlier in the day.

From July 26 to Aug. 8, 2021, the country's average daily attack rate (ADAR) per 100,000 population is at 7.20, she added.

ADAR is the number of new cases over a 2-week period, divided by the population.

The DOH also confirmed that COVID-19 cases increased by 59 percent across all age groups.

"The highest increase was observed among the 30-39 age group and lowest among those 80 years old and above during the same period," the agency said in a statement.

According to the latest case bulletin, 65 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 cases in the country are used up, as well as 55 percent of isolation beds, and 56 percent of ward beds.

Utilization rate for ventilators is at 47 percent nationwide, and 50 percent in Metro Manila.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he was in favor of including teens and children in the national government's COVID-19 vaccination program as new cases continue to swell due to the Delta variant.

"Supply permitting, I wouldn’t mind that we should already start vaccinating children, for as long as first, we prioritize which among the children. Those with comorbidities, of course let’s vaccinate them," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I would support it, supply permitting," Duque reiterated.

So far, Pfizer's candidate COVID-19 vaccine is the only brand approved by the Philippines Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on minors as young as 12 years old.

The Philippine General Hospital earlier said that it has 6 pediatric patients seen to have "very serious" infection.

Since it began its COVID-19 vaccination program in March this year, the Philippines has been inoculating medical workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, essential workers and indigent adults.

Due to the lack of supply, minors are yet to be included in the government's priority recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Sunday, 11,391,969 individuals in the country are fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to data from the national government.

Some 13 million first doses have also been administered.

