Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos leads army change of command Yummie Dingding, PPA pool Posted at Aug 07 2023 07:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) leads the change of command ceremony between incoming commanding general of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Roy Galido (right) and Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.(left) on Monday at Ricarte Hall, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. Brawner was the army commander since 2021 until his appointment last July 19. Read More: army AFP commander military Marcos Roy Galido Romeo Brawner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Philippine Army /sports/08/07/23/england-scrape-past-nigeria-to-reach-world-cup-qfinals/sports/08/07/23/cavitex-ginebra-wilcon-show-off-in-pba-3x3-leg-6/video/news/08/07/23/stop-bullying-us-mensahe-ni-bong-go-sa-tsina/business/08/07/23/agri-depts-2024-budget-up-p32-billion-from-2022/news/08/07/23/pcg-takes-over-binangonan-port-following-boat-tragedy