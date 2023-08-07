MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads army change of command

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) leads the change of command ceremony between incoming commanding general of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Roy Galido (right) and Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr.(left) on Monday at Ricarte Hall, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. Brawner was the army commander since 2021 until his appointment last July 19.