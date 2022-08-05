MULTIMEDIA
No to Manila Bay reclamation
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 05 2022 11:53 AM
Fisherfolk from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City Friday. The group challenged recently appointed DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loysaga to take a stand against the destructive reclamation projects in Manila Bay, citing its environmental impact on Manila Bay and the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk dependent on the bay.
