No to Manila Bay reclamation

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Fisherfolk from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City Friday. The group challenged recently appointed DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loysaga to take a stand against the destructive reclamation projects in Manila Bay, citing its environmental impact on Manila Bay and the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk dependent on the bay.