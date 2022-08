MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up for school reopening

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteers scrub chairs and clean classrooms at an elementary school in Manila on Friday, ahead of the reopening of schools on August 22. The Department of Education issued Order No. 034, which sets the opening of classes for school year 2022- 2023 on August 22, and mandates transition to 5-day in-person classes by November 2, 2022.