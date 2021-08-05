Thousands line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands line up for COVID-19 vaccines in Manila before ECQ

ABS-CBN News

People crowd outside SM Manila as they attempt to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday. The city of Manila noted that at least 5,000 people lined up at SM Manila to get vaccinated, 4,000 at Robinsons Manila and 3,000 at Lucky Chinatown Mall.

Vaccination schedule in SM San Lazaro- Manila was canceled on Thursday due to safety and security reasons after an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people showed up for vaccination.

Some residents said they feared being disallowed from leaving their homes during the enhanced community quarantine if they have not been vaccinated.