Duterte speaks up on possible ICC probe

'No jurisdiction!' - Duterte on possible ICC probe over drug war

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Former President Rodrigo Duterte waves to the media and exclaims, “No jurisdiction!”, referring to the International Criminal Court, as he leaves the wake of former Pres. Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday. Duterte was asked to comment on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s’ decision not to rejoin the ICC amid a possible probe by the ICC prosecutor on the thousands of killings related to the war on drugs.