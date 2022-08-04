Duterte speaks up on possible ICC probe

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'No jurisdiction!' - Duterte on possible ICC probe over drug war George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 08:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former President Rodrigo Duterte waves to the media and exclaims, “No jurisdiction!”, referring to the International Criminal Court, as he leaves the wake of former Pres. Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday. Duterte was asked to comment on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s’ decision not to rejoin the ICC amid a possible probe by the ICC prosecutor on the thousands of killings related to the war on drugs. Duterte won't allow foreign prosecutor to exercise jurisdiction over him: Roque Read More: Duterte war on drugs drug war extrajudicial killings EJK EJKs ICC International Criminal Court investigation Rodrigo Duterte ICC probe ICC investigation /video/news/08/04/22/bakal-na-natagpuan-sa-west-ph-sea-bahagi-ng-rocket-ng-china-philsa/news/08/04/22/bilang-ng-nagkaka-dengue-sa-bansa-dumoble-ngayong-2022-doh/news/08/04/22/doh-no-need-to-declare-national-dengue-outbreak-yet/news/08/04/22/philippines-logs-4439-new-covid-cases-11-more-deaths/sports/08/04/22/ateneo-blue-eagles-excited-for-japan-tournament