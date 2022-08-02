Manila school prepares for class opening

MULTIMEDIA
Cleaning up for class opening
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 02 2022 01:56 PM
Volunteer parents and teachers clean up classrooms inside the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education officially commenced its nationwide Brigada Eskwela, where volunteers clean, repaint and do necessary repairs in public schools, in preparation for the reopening of in-person classes on August 22.
- /sports/08/02/22/series-vs-nlex-prepped-magnolia-for-tnt-says-coach
- /business/08/02/22/globe-resumes-free-call-charging-in-quake-hit-abra
- /news/08/02/22/doh-says-behind-target-for-covid-booster-campaign
- /life/08/02/22/catriona-reunited-with-bb-pilipinas-2018-queens
- /life/08/02/22/endangered-wildlife-revival-at-cambodias-angkor-wat