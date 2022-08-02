Manila school prepares for class opening

MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up for class opening

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteer parents and teachers clean up classrooms inside the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education officially commenced its nationwide Brigada Eskwela, where volunteers clean, repaint and do necessary repairs in public schools, in preparation for the reopening of in-person classes on August 22.



