Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flood waters remain in Valenzuela Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2021 04:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Valenzuela residents contend with floodwaters on Friday after torrential rain brought by the southwest monsoon inundated parts of the country for several days. State weather bureau PAGASA said Luzon can expect more rains Friday as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the country. Read More: weather flood habagat southwest monsoon Valenzuela multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/30/21/iloilo-province-thankful-for-p26-b-cash-aid-for-families-affected-by-ecq/business/07/30/21/bank-lending-decline-june-bsp/news/07/30/21/cagayan-de-oro-mayor-believes-delta-variant-aggravated-cases-in-n-mindanao/entertainment/07/30/21/look-vice-ganda-ion-perez-share-sweet-moment-in-boracay/news/07/30/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-july302021