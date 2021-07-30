MULTIMEDIA

Flood waters remain in Valenzuela

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Valenzuela residents contend with floodwaters on Friday after torrential rain brought by the southwest monsoon inundated parts of the country for several days. State weather bureau PAGASA said Luzon can expect more rains Friday as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the country.