Abra quake aftermath clean up continues

Bangued, Abra resident Ronnie Garcia looks away momentarily as members of the Bureau of Fire Protection clear debris from his home on Friday, days after a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon. Garcia says he pulled a pregnant niece out of their home during the quake but she was still hit on the leg causing minor injuries and had to wait for rescuers.