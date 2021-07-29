Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rain clouds loom over Metro Manila Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 29 2021 10:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dark clouds hover over Metro Manila, as seen from Antipolo, Rizal, on Thursday as monsoon rains continue to pour over parts of the country. State weather PAGASA on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon dumped a month’s worth of rain over parts of Luzon the past 7 days. Habagat dumped more than a month's worth of rain in NCR, nearby areas, says PAGASA Read More: rain weather habagat southwest monsoon Metro Manila Metro Manila skyline multimedia multimedia photos /video/business/07/29/21/ph-shares-rebound-as-metro-manila-remains-under-strict-gcq/video/sports/07/29/21/hidilyn-diaz-credits-mental-health-group-in-her-olympic-success/overseas/07/29/21/thailand-warns-covid-19-surge-pushing-hospitals-to-the-brink/video/news/07/29/21/palace-uncertain-if-funds-are-enough-for-proposed-stricter-lockdown-in-metro-manila/video/news/07/29/21/covid-vaccine-mismatch