Rain clouds loom over Metro Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Dark clouds hover over Metro Manila, as seen from Antipolo, Rizal, on Thursday as monsoon rains continue to pour over parts of the country. State weather PAGASA on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon dumped a month’s worth of rain over parts of Luzon the past 7 days.