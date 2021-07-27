Habagat dumped more than a month's worth of rain in NCR, nearby areas, says PAGASA

MANILA—The southwest monsoon dumped a month's worth of rains over parts of Luzon in the past 7 days, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

Several PAGASA weather stations, including Port Area in Manila, Science Gard in Quezon City, Sangley Point in Cavite, and the NAIA in Pasay recorded the rainfall, said weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

Its Abucay Station in Bataan recorded 886 millimeters or nearly a month's worth of rain in "just 7 days," he added.

"Kaya po malawakang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa ang naranasan din sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon sa pagpapalakas nitong habagat ng nagdaang Typhoon Fabian," Rojas told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This is the reason why a big part of Luzon experienced widespread flooding and landslides when Typhoon Fabian enhanced the southwest monsoon.)

Monsoon rains are expected over Ilocos, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said in its daily weather bulletin.

Occasional monsoon rains, meanwhile, are expected in Metro Manila, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, Antique, and Aklan.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

There are no expected weather disturbances towards the end of the month, Rojas said.