Heavy rains trigger landslide in Baguio

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Bakakeng, Baguio

Ryan Evangelista, ABS-CBN News

This screen grab from a video taken on Thursday shows a severely damaged house following a landslide in Parisas Compound, Bakakeng, Baguio City caused by the heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Egay. Latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management council shows that around 400 houses were reported damaged in Region 1, CALABARZON, Region 6, Region 10, Region 12, BARMM, CAR due to the combined effects of Typhoon Egay and enhanced southwest monsoon.