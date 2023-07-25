Home > News MULTIMEDIA Batanes prepares for super typhoon Egay Photo courtesy of Dan Esdicul Posted at Jul 25 2023 12:52 PM | Updated as of Jul 25 2023 01:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents and fisherfolk help secure boats as super typhoon Egay (International Name Doksu) nears Batanes on Tuesday. Egay, which is currently moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts, could directly hit or pass very close to mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. Signal no. 4 up in Cagayan area as Egay creeps toward northern Luzon Read More: Super typhoon Egay Doksu Cagayan Babuyan Islands Batanes PAGASA /business/07/25/23/abacore-eyes-buying-land-for-new-residential-development/news/07/25/23/build-better-do-more-marcos-men-lay-out-next-steps-after-2nd-sona/life/07/25/23/nikki-de-moura-to-focus-on-pasarela-for-miss-grand/entertainment/07/25/23/alt-pop-rockers-the-garceaus-release-mini-album-ep2/entertainment/07/25/23/watch-exos-xiumin-dances-to-mini-miss-u-song