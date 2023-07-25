MULTIMEDIA

Batanes prepares for super typhoon Egay

Photo courtesy of Dan Esdicul

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents and fisherfolk help secure boats as super typhoon Egay (International Name Doksu) nears Batanes on Tuesday. Egay, which is currently moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts, could directly hit or pass very close to mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.