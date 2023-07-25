RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The state weather bureau raised wind signal no. 4 over a portion of Cagayan province before Tuesday noon, as super typhoon Egay kept its strength and moved closer to northern Luzon.

Egay was 270 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

The storm could directly hit or pass very close to mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the agency said.

It warned that Egay was expected to dump more than 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain in these areas, as well as in Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur until Wednesday noon.

Storm surges of more than three meters could hit some low-lying areas in Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte, the weather agency added.

This map shows areas under storm signals due to Egay as of 11 a.m. PAGASA

PAGASA raised Signal No. 4 over Sta Ana town in Cagayan, where typhoon-force winds could cause "significant to severe threat to life and property."

Signal no. 3 was up over the following areas, where winds could rip the roof off some houses and knock down power and communication, PAGASA said.

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern Cagayan (Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig)

Northeastern Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan)

Northern Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

The following areas are under Signal no. 2.

Batanes

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

Rest of Apayao

Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan)

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur

Northern and central portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Signal no. 1 is up over the following areas.

La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island

