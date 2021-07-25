Home  >  News

Residents brave flood in Malabon

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2021 07:34 PM

People navigate the knee-deep flood in Barangay San Agustin in Malabon City on Sunday. The heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian caused massive flooding in different parts of Luzon. 

