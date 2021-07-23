MULTIMEDIA

PH first country to approve golden rice for commercial production

Handout, International Rice Research Institute via AFP

This handout photo taken in July 2021 and received from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) on Friday shows golden rice breeder Mallikarjuna Swamy examining golden rice at the IRRI transgenic screenhouse in Los Baños, Laguna. The Philippines became the world's first country on July 23 to approve commercial production of genetically modified "golden rice" that experts hope will combat childhood blindness and save lives in the developing world.

