MULTIMEDIA PH first country to approve golden rice for commercial production Handout, International Rice Research Institute via AFP Posted at Jul 23 2021 07:01 PM | Updated as of Jul 23 2021 07:23 PM This handout photo taken in July 2021 and received from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) on Friday shows golden rice breeder Mallikarjuna Swamy examining golden rice at the IRRI transgenic screenhouse in Los Baños, Laguna. The Philippines became the world's first country on July 23 to approve commercial production of genetically modified "golden rice" that experts hope will combat childhood blindness and save lives in the developing world. Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production