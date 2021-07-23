MULTIMEDIA

Accumulated trash on 'dolomite beach'

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Manila Department of Public Safety (DPS) collect trash that have accumulated on the shores of the 'dolomite beach' in Manila on Friday. Heavy rains and lashing waves overnight brought on by the habagat deposited tons of trash along the beach, which is part of an ongoing rehabilitation project of the Manila Bay.