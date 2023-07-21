General Brawner assumes AFP chief post

MULTIMEDIA

General Brawner assumes post as AFP chief

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shakes the hand of Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, accompanied by his wife Melody, during the change of command ceremony at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Friday. Brawner will lead more than 150,000 soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen as well as over 70,000 Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit forces and more than 1 million reservists.