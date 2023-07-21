RTVM screengrab

Marcos tells Brawner: Recalibrate internal security ops

MANILA — General Romeo Brawner Jr. on Friday assumed his position as the new chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leading the turnover ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

Brawner will lead more than 150,000 soldiers, marines, sailors, and airmen as well as over 70,000 Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit forces and more than 1 million reservists.

In his speech, he assured Marcos of his loyalty and commitment to the Constitution and the Filipino people.

His focus areas include unification in both external and internal forces, the "normalization" of process in the Bangsamoro region, particularly in the disarmament and reintegration of former fighters of the MILF; and the internal security operations to defeat local and communist terrorist groups.

"All members of the AFP whether they are officers, enlisted personnel, or civilian human resource should follow the chain of command. Externally, we will help unite our communities," said Brawner in his speech.

"We will make sure that the former rebels unite once again with their families as we extend our hands in reconciliation. We will leverage inter-agency coordination, linkaging and alliance building in furtherance of our whole-of-nation approach," he added.

MODERNIZATION

Brawner also vowed to strengthen territorial defense through modernization of personnel, equipment, facilities, and processes so the AFP could be a "lethal and competent fighting force."

This includes developing capabilities for cyber warfare, he said, and more international linkages.

"Part of this modernization will be the focus on cyber warfare. I see cyber as a great equalizer and we have a great potential to be a great player in the cyber domain," he said.

"We shall also actively pursue our international defense and security engagements to strengthen our relations with our allies and partners. We shall actively participate in the United Nation's missions to enhance our country's reputation as a peace-loving nation," he said.

Brawner likewise vowed to include youth in nation-building through the "relevant conduct" of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

In his message, Marcos urged Brawner to "recalibrate our internal security operation" to deliver public services in remote and disadvantaged communities.

The commander-in-chief said his administration was firm in modernizing the AFP to strengthen external capabilities.

"I have faith that under the supervision of General Brawner, the Armed Forces will continue to ensure the security of the Filipinos and the sovereignty of our country amid the challenges ahead," he said.

Brawner is President Marcos, Jr's third AFP chief. He succeeded Gen. Andres Centino, who was appointed the President's adviser on the West Philippine Sea.