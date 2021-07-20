Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commemorating the Feast of Sacrifice George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 20 2021 12:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Muslims exit the Golden Mosque in Quiapo after the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in celebration of Eid al-Adha in Manila on Tuesday. Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two most important feasts in the Islamic calendar. Read More: Eid’l Adha Eid al-Adha Feast of Sacrifice Muslim Golden Mosque Manila Eid prayers COVID-19 pandemic multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/20/21/myanmar-higher-vaccinations-covid-19-cases-soar/news/07/20/21/palengke-sunog-cotabato-city/sports/07/20/21/olympics-chief-admits-sleepless-nights-over-troubled-tokyo-games/news/07/20/21/eidl-adha-celebration-lanao-del-sur/overseas/07/20/21/rising-us-covid-19-cases-fuel-resurgence-fears-as-biden-ramps-up-vaccination-push