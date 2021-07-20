Home  >  News

Commemorating the Feast of Sacrifice

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2021 12:52 PM

Filipino Muslims exit the Golden Mosque in Quiapo after the Salat al-eid (Eid prayers) in celebration of Eid al-Adha in Manila on Tuesday. Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two most important feasts in the Islamic calendar.

