Clean-up at the Las Piñas–Parañaque Wetland Park

Volunteers led by actress and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Antonette Taus join a clean-up initiative at The Las Piñas–Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The event was organized in collaboration between Uniqlo PH and Planet CORA (Communities Organized for Resource Allocation) as part of its sustainability campaign, which aims to achieve Zero Waste by reducing, replacing, re-using, and recycling materials used in its fashion supply chain.