Flood on a sunny day

Flood waters inundate Bulacan barangay Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 19 2022 06:29 PM Bembem Concepcion uses a boat to get to his home surrounded by flood waters in Bgy. Taliptip, Bulacan on Tuesday. Residents said that since the start of the Bulacan International Airport's construction, the area has been prone to floods during the high tide which is exacerbated by rainfall. Palace says Marcos Jr vetoed Bulacan ecozone to 'cure' defects, airport unaffected Bulakan residents welcome Marcos' veto of ecozone bill Read More: flood high tide Brgy Taliptip Barangay Taliptip Bulacan Taliptip Bulacan Bulacan Bulacan International Airport