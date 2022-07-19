Home  >  News

Flood waters inundate Bulacan barangay

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 06:29 PM

Flood on a sunny day

Bembem Concepcion uses a boat to get to his home surrounded by flood waters in Bgy. Taliptip, Bulacan on Tuesday. Residents said that since the start of the Bulacan International Airport’s construction, the area has been prone to floods during the high tide which is exacerbated by rainfall. 

