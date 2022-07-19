Flood on a sunny day

MULTIMEDIA

Flood waters inundate Bulacan barangay

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bembem Concepcion uses a boat to get to his home surrounded by flood waters in Bgy. Taliptip, Bulacan on Tuesday. Residents said that since the start of the Bulacan International Airport’s construction, the area has been prone to floods during the high tide which is exacerbated by rainfall.